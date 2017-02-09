Reuters reports that, after years of delays and an estimated $5 billion price tag, Apple hopes to start moving into its new “spaceship” campus in a few months. One of Steve Jobs’s final initiatives, the round glass building was projected to be finished in 2015 but was held up by a lengthy city approval process and insane attention to detail. Although it looks (and sounds) impressive, some architects wonder if the building is an example of form over function. Louise Mozingo, chair of the Department of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning at U.C. Berkeley, told Reuters that the building could be tough to navigate. Other sources have said that the building has been a tremendous drain on Apple; we can hope that completing it will help the company devote more time, attention, and resources to its core products and services. follow link
Apple Preparing to Move into “Spaceship” Campus
How can a company worth billions of dollars and with a tremendous arsenal of technological and human assets be devoting less time, attention and resources to its core products just because they are constructing a new headquarters. If this is true, then Apple is being mismanaged, and we know the results the last time that happened...