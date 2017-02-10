 
TextExpander 6.1.5

by Agen G. N. Schmitz

Smile has released TextExpander 6.1.5, adding support for importing TextExpander 5 settings and backup files. The text-expansion utility also removes the Show Tab Bar entry from the View menu, adds a VoiceOver label for Touch Bar buttons on the 2016 MacBook Pro, and resolves a bug where some script snippets could execute even if Run script snippets was turned off. The update also adds support for synchronizing some preferences (including playing sound at expansion, run scripts snippets, default format and abbreviation mode, and update checking) with the newly released TextExpander for Windows (see this blog entry from the TextExpander Web site for more information)

TextExpander 6.1.5 is available via a monthly or annual subscription, but Smile continues to offer TextExpander 5 as a standalone app for $44.95 (TidBITS members receive a 20 percent discount only on the purchase of version 5). ($40 annual subscription, $20 upgrade subscription, free update from version 6, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

