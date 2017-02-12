Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 3.2 with a new clipboard placeholder that enables you to grab items from Alfred’s clipboard history, such as for creating a dynamic snippet that includes the last three items you copied or adding recently copied items as variables in your workflow (for more on this new feature, see this Alfred blog post). The keyboard-driven launcher also provides more efficient pre-processing of snippet results when using snip keyword, adds new icons for workflow objects, improves support for 1Password vaults (including the capability to hide specific vaults from Alfred’s results), and adds new System volume control to System Commands. (Free for basic functionality, £17 for Powerpack, 2.6 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Alfred 3.3
