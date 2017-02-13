In the wake of various problems with the LG UltraFine 5K Display, 9to5Mac reports that physical Apple Stores have stopped carrying the Apple-approved monitors. They’re still available to order online but with a wait time of 5 to 6 weeks and no option to ship to a store. Perhaps Apple should reconsider making its own displays. follow link
Apple Pulls LG UltraFine 5K Display from Retail Stores
Comments about Apple Pulls LG UltraFine 5K Display from Retail Stores
I would also like the new Apple Display Monitor in many flavors for the "Rest of Us" not just a Thunderbolt connection, a Mini Display Port, HDMI, etc.. etc.. and a Matte finish (instead of the cheep Retina finish), in different sizes and resolutions.
Viva the Apple Revolution for "Rest of Us" . Maybe a Laser Printer too..
Apple doesn't care about "the rest of us"!
It makes no sense for Apple to make displays since all the products they currently sell have built-in displays, except for the Mac Pro cylinder, which no one uses anyway.