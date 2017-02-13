 
Apple Pulls LG UltraFine 5K Display from Retail Stores

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

In the wake of various problems with the LG UltraFine 5K Display, 9to5Mac reports that physical Apple Stores have stopped carrying the Apple-approved monitors. They’re still available to order online but with a wait time of 5 to 6 weeks and no option to ship to a store. Perhaps Apple should reconsider making its own displays.favicon follow link

 

Anonymous  2017-02-13 18:33
I would also like the new Apple Display Monitor in many flavors for the "Rest of Us" not just a Thunderbolt connection, a Mini Display Port, HDMI, etc.. etc.. and a Matte finish (instead of the cheep Retina finish), in different sizes and resolutions.
Viva the Apple Revolution for "Rest of Us" . Maybe a Laser Printer too..
Dennis B. Swaney  2017-02-13 22:35
Apple doesn't care about "the rest of us"!
Zac Imboden  An apple icon for a TidBITS Supporter 2017-02-13 22:50
It makes no sense for Apple to make displays since all the products they currently sell have built-in displays, except for the Mac Pro cylinder, which no one uses anyway.
