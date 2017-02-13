TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 13 February 2017

Alfred 3.3 -- Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 3.3 with a new clipboard placeholder that enables you to grab items from Alfred’s clipboard history, as you might want to do when creating a dynamic snippet that includes the last three items you copied or adding recently copied items as variables in your workflow. For more on this new feature, see this Alfred blog post. The keyboard-driven launcher also provides more efficient pre-processing of snippet results when using snip keywords, adds new icons for workflow objects, improves support for 1Password vaults (including the capability to hide particular vaults from Alfred’s results), and adds new system volume control to System Commands. (Free for basic functionality, £17 for Powerpack, 2.6 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

TextExpander 6.1.5 -- Smile has released TextExpander 6.1.5, adding support for importing TextExpander 5 settings and backup files. The text-expansion utility also removes the Show Tab Bar entry from the View menu, adds a VoiceOver label for Touch Bar buttons on the 2016 MacBook Pro, and resolves a bug where some script snippets could execute even if Run Script Snippets had been turned off. The update also adds support for synchronizing some preferences (including playing sound at expansion, run scripts snippets, default format and abbreviation mode, and update checking) with the newly released TextExpander for Windows (see this blog entry from the TextExpander Web site for more information)

TextExpander 6.1.5 is available via a monthly or annual subscription, and Smile continues to offer TextExpander 5 as a standalone app for $44.95 (TidBITS members receive a 20 percent discount only on the purchase of version 5). ($40 annual subscription, $20 upgrade subscription, free update from version 6, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

