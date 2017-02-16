Microsoft Office 2016 15.31

Microsoft has issued version 15.31 of its Office 2016 application suite, adding support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Depending on the context, the Touch Bar can display an object rotation slider (for more intuitive and precise rotation), a set of text styles normally found in the on-screen ribbon, a selection of colors (for adding to text or spreadsheet cells), slide thumbnails and timer in PowerPoint, and a set of the most recently used functions in Excel (brought up by typing an equals sign into a cell).





While the original blog post announcing Touch Bar compatibility (published 27 October 2016) included Outlook, version 15.31 appears to only include support for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. For those who don't own a 2016 MacBook Pro, the only other change in this version is updating Microsoft AutoUpdate to version 3.8.4. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)