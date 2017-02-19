Parallels Desktop 12.1.3

Parallels has released Parallels Desktop version 12.1.3 (build 41532) with a number of bug fixes. The virtualization software puts a stop to Parallels Desktop requesting Mac administrator password credentials on every startup, resolves an issue with a mouse not working on an external display after it has been reconnected, and avoids a crash when trying to print to PDF. ($79.99 new for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition, free update, 256 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)
Whether or not you're new to virtualizing Windows, this book teaches you how to make the most of Parallels Desktop 12. Author Joe Kissell takes newbies through installing a virtual machine with Windows and other essential setup tasks. Upgraders will find descriptions of new features, plus discussion of settings you can tweak for specific situations, to increase performance, or to enhance security.
