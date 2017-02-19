Apple has released GarageBand 10.1.6, providing the standard unspecified “improvements and bug fixes” in its one-line release note. However, an Apple security update support page indicates that the new version patches a vulnerability related to a memory corruption issue that could lead to arbitrary code execution after opening a maliciously crafted GarageBand project file. Apple fixed the issue through improved memory handling. (Free with new Macs or $4.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 956 MB, 10.9+)
