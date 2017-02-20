TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 20 February 2017

ScreenFlow 6.2.1 -- Telestream has issued ScreenFlow 6.2.1, a maintenance update to the popular screencast recording app that provides a number of bug fixes and adds the option to publish 2K and 4K video to Vimeo. The release ensures support of the Photos directory structure, fixes incorrect scratch disk targeting, resolves an issue with the Timeline not showing seconds after the 1 minute mark, adds a black bar border around video on the Color Controls canvas, and fixes a bug that prevented a ScreenFlow project with an MP3 file from being heard after duplicating it. ($99 new from the Telestream Web site or $99.99 from the Mac App Store, 61.5 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

GarageBand 10.1.6 -- Apple has released GarageBand 10.1.6, providing the standard unspecified “improvements and bug fixes” in its one-line release note. However, an Apple security update support page indicates that the new version patches a vulnerability related to a memory corruption issue that could lead to arbitrary code execution after opening a maliciously crafted GarageBand project file. Apple fixed the issue through improved memory handling. (Free with new Macs or $4.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 956 MB, 10.9+)

Parallels Desktop 12.1.3 -- Parallels has released Parallels Desktop 12.1.3 (build 41532) with some bug fixes. The virtualization software puts a stop to Parallels Desktop requesting Mac administrator password credentials on every startup, resolves an issue with a mouse not working on an external display after it has been reconnected, and avoids a crash when trying to print to PDF. ($79.99 new for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition, free update, 256 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)

Microsoft Office 2016 15.31 -- Microsoft has issued version 15.31 of its Office 2016 application suite, adding support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Depending on the context, the Touch Bar can display an object rotation slider (for more intuitive and precise rotation), a set of text styles generally found in the on-screen ribbon, a selection of colors (for adding to text or spreadsheet cells), slide thumbnails and timer in PowerPoint, and a set of the most recently used functions in Excel (brought up by typing an equals sign into a cell).





While the original blog post announcing Touch Bar compatibility (published 27 October 2016) included Outlook, version 15.31 appears to include support for only Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. For those who don’t own a 2016 MacBook Pro, the only other change in this version involves updating Microsoft AutoUpdate to version 3.8.4. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)

