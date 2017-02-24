Comments about Apple Park to Open in April

Apple’s new “spaceship” campus now has a name: Apple Park, and employees will begin relocating in April, a process that will take over six months. Construction of other buildings and parklands around the campus will continue throughout the summer. The 1000-seat theater at Apple Park will be named Steve Jobs Theater, after Apple's late CEO.