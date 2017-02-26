Apple has released Apple Remote Desktop 3.9 — its first update since early 2015 — with an optional compatibility mode for communicating with clients running any version of OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, 10.9 Mavericks, or 10.10.4 Yosemite. The remote management software adds support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro, enables you to export and restore an encrypted list of computers and user credentials, improves security when communicating with clients running 10.10.5 Yosemite or later, and enables administrators to use an assistant cursor to call attention to items on a remote screen. ($79.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 13.4 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Remote Desktop 3.9
Make your next move. Make your next website. Create an impressive
portfolio website with the all-in-one platform. And get your domain
name before it’s gone. Use offer code ‘TIDBITS’ for 10% off your
first purchase. Try Squarespace today! <http://bit.ly/2kczoio>
portfolio website with the all-in-one platform. And get your domain
name before it’s gone. Use offer code ‘TIDBITS’ for 10% off your
first purchase. Try Squarespace today! <http://bit.ly/2kczoio>
Comments about Remote Desktop 3.9
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.