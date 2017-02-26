Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.3.1 with added support for the Audio Unit v3 specification for virtual MIDI ports and a number of stability and performance improvements. Amongst the wide ranging list of changes in the release notes, the professional audio app addresses a variety of crashes, improves responsiveness when time-stretching an audio region by Option-dragging its left corner, improves the Project File Browser performance when viewing large projects, ensures the Magnet Effect in Alchemy now reliably sounds in tune, returns the capability to edit Region-based Automation on Take Folders, and improves reliability of applying fade outs to multiple selected audio regions. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.32 GB, release notes, 10.11+)
Logic Pro X 10.3.1
Comments about Logic Pro X 10.3.1
