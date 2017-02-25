Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 7.0, a major new release for the personal content assistant that adds new features. With “composites,” you can easily build structures from multiple notes by snapping two or more notes together. Eastgate refined the Tinderbox map views for speed and flexibility, adding guides (which Eastgate calls “kibbitzers”) that help with map layout. The release also includes four new font families that are optimized for reading on modern screens, adds the capability to add quick links to a note by typing “[[“ and then the first letter of the note, adds some new actions, and improves text import from Word files, spreadsheets, Scrivener, DEVONthink Pro, and more. You can upgrade to Tinderbox 7.0 from any previous version for $98, and the new version is free if you purchased a Tinderbox license in the last year. ($249 new, $98 upgrade, 30.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Tinderbox 7.0
I'm impressed with the speed of Tinderbox development in the last few years. I feel that since version 6 it's become more attractive and user-friendly, and as always support is very good. It's still quite a difficult program, though, and I do wish the upgrade/annual subscription fee were a bit cheaper.