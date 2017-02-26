 
SoundSource 3.0.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz

Rogue Amoeba has released SoundSource 3.0.1, a maintenance update to the recently revived sound preferences control tool (see “SoundSource 3 Simplifies Mac Audio Management,” 17 February 2017). The update ensures that the global menu’s volume level slider for the specified input device no longer jumps erratically, fixes a bug that prevented the Play-Thru window’s input device volume from correctly reflecting the current device value at all times, and ensures that the option to start SoundSource at login can be turned off in Preferences.

If you own a license to a current version of one of Rogue Amoeba’s other apps (such as Airfoil, Audio Hijack, Fission, Nicecast, or Piezo), you can register SoundSource for free. Otherwise, it’s only $10, and a free trial is available. ($10 new, free update, 3.5 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

 

Comments about SoundSource 3.0.1

jschenck  2017-02-26 19:42
I have Audio Hijack 3 and Fission. When you use those licenses it says that they go to those programs and you have to purchase a license for SoundSource. Not worth another $10 though interesting. It appears the article's information is out of date.
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-02-27 08:38
From the previous article:

"If you’re eligible for a free copy, go to the SoundSource page, click Purchase, and then on the next page click Learn More under Get a Complimentary SoundSource License. On the next page, enter the email, license name, and license code associated with your Rogue Amoeba product, and click Submit."
