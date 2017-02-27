ExtraBITS for 27 February 2017

In ExtraBITS this week, users are reporting keyboard problems with the 2016 MacBook Pro models, and Apple has announced the name and opening date for its new campus.

Keyboard Problems Reported in the 2016 MacBook Pro -- Some owners of the 2016 MacBook Pro are reporting problems with the laptop’s built-in keyboard. Issues include non-functional keys, keys double-entering characters, a high-pitched clicking when pressing keys, and keys with a non-uniform feel. Most of the complaints have focused on the 15-inch Touch Bar model of the MacBook Pro, but a few have been made about the 13-inch models as well. Apple is reportedly fixing or replacing affected units.

Read/post comments

Apple Park to Open in April 2017 -- Apple’s new “spaceship” campus now has a name — Apple Park — and employees will begin relocating in April, a process that will take over six months. Construction of other buildings and parklands around the campus will continue throughout the summer. The 1000-seat theater at Apple Park will be named the Steve Jobs Theater, after Apple’s late CEO.

Read/post comments