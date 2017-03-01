 
YouTube TV to Offer Another Alternative for Cord Cutters

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Google will soon be competing with the likes of Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV NOW. Set to debut within a few months in a new standalone app, the $35-per-month YouTube TV service will feature about three dozen channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as cable stalwarts like ESPN and Fox News. Google says the service will be designed primarily for mobile but will also work with computers and its Chromecast streaming devices. It’s slated to have a cloud-based DVR with unlimited storage and a Google AI-powered recommendation system. We’re guessing YouTube TV will be limited to U.S. viewers, but no details on international possibilities were mentioned.favicon follow link

 

JohnB (SciFiOne)   2017-03-01 15:14
Seems kind of expensive. For about the same price I can get cable TV, can record on my computer, and playback my way with full editing controls. Of course, the Elgato interface is no longer sold so that would not be an option for newcomers.
