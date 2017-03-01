Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.28, ensuring compatibility with Apple Mail in macOS 10.12.4. The spam filtering utility continues to improve filtering accuracy, modernizes various bits of internal code, ensures the Save Diagnostic Report in the Help menu works with all supported versions of macOS, works around an issue that could cause a crash when creating a diagnostic report, fixes a bug where Apple Mail messages trained as good didn’t move to the inbox when running in Russian, and updates the Danish and German localizations. ($30 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.6 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
