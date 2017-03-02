C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.7.4, adding the capability to capture entire mailbox hierarchies from within Apple Mail. The venerable document organization and archiving app also now works with newer AudioNote files that are packages, improves speed of message display and indexing (particularly for large .eml files), fixes a bug that could cause the app to lose track of a file if the library was stored in Dropbox, works around a WebKit error when importing certain Web pages, and prevents several instances of crashes. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 18.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
