Synium Software has released iFinance 4.2 with a number of new features and improvements added to the financial management app. In addition to bringing support for the TouchBar on the 2016 MacBook Pro, the update adds interactive 3D charts, the capability to copy and paste transactions and split transactions between accounts, support for importing and managing PDF format bank account statements, and new document icons. The release also improves the speed of CSV imports, improves reliability and speed of Wi-Fi sync, updates charts so they now show the total sum of incomes or losses, and enables you to merge address book contacts directly with iFinance contacts.

Synium Software has discounted both iFinance for Mac and iFinance for iOS by 25 percent through 19 March 2017, with the Mac app priced at $29.99 (normally $39.99) and the iOS app priced at $6.99 (regularly $9.99). ($39.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 23.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)