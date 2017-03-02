Comments about RapidWeaver 7.3

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Brings a number of improvements and bug fixes to the Web design and publishing software. ($99 new, free update, 87.7 MB)