Realmac has released RapidWeaver 7.3 with the addition of a site-wide search feature and added support for theme updates. The Web design and publishing software fixes a bug that caused future publishes to fail if an export or publish were canceled, correctly saves Header & Footer text in the sitemap plug-in, prevents a crash when the offsite page URL is left empty, avoids a hang caused by installing lots of themes, and fixes a bug that prevented he addons installer window from closing. ($99 new, free update from version 7, $59 upgrade, 87.7 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
