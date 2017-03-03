 
Bare Bones Drops TextWrangler for BBEdit’s “Free Forever” Demo

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Over a decade ago, Bare Bones Software replaced the free BBEdit Lite with TextWrangler, which at the time cost $50 (see “Bare Bones Rustles Up TextWrangler 1.0,” 3 March 2003). With version 2.0, Bare Bones made TextWrangler free to raise the bar for competing text editors (see “Macworld Expo San Francisco 2005 Superlatives,” 17 January 2005), and since then TextWrangler has served as BBEdit’s free counterpart. That started to change with BBEdit 11.6, which introduced a free indefinite “demo” mode (see “BBEdit 11.6,” 11 July 2016).

Now Bare Bones Software is officially sunsetting TextWrangler. When the next version of macOS ships, Bare Bones Software will keep updating BBEdit but will no longer update TextWrangler.

If you use TextWrangler, this means you should switch to the latest version of BBEdit soon. You can use all of BBEdit’s features for 30 days, after which it drops into a demo mode that you can use indefinitely for free. Don’t let the “demo” wording fool you: BBEdit 11.6’s demo mode has many more features than the current version of TextWrangler. Along with ponies, other new additional features include synced settings via Dropbox or iCloud Drive, live previewing of HTML and Markdown documents, and access to BBEdit’s power from within Automator workflows.

Overall, this move is a win for everyone. TextWrangler users get more features for free and can see more easily if upgrading to BBEdit would be helpful, the upgrade path becomes significantly more obvious, and Bare Bones doesn’t have to spend additional time on a separate product.

 

Comments about Bare Bones Drops TextWrangler for BBEdit’s “Free Forever” Demo

Julian Gomez  2017-03-03 20:58
"Along with ponies" ?! No ponies, where will I put the ... umm.

Anyway, thank you, BBS.
