Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 2.1.7 with added support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro and improved support for tabbed documents on macOS 10.12 Sierra — including displaying all tab menu commands on the View menu, adding a New Tab command that always opens a blank document, and maintaining document tabs when reopening at launch. The powerful word processor also ensures that autosaved Untitled files are cleared away after documents are explicitly saved, fixes some bugs related to table of contents and indexing, and resolves some crashes and hangs related to the Touch Bar. Note too that Nisus Writer Express has been updated to version 3.5.7 with most of the same changes. ($79 new from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 225 MB, release notes, 10.8.5+)
Nisus Writer Pro 2.1.7
