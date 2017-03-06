TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 6 March 2017

Nisus Writer Pro 2.1.7 -- Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 2.1.7 with added support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro and improved support for tabbed documents in macOS 10.12 Sierra. Tab-related changes include displaying all tab menu commands on the View menu, adding a New Tab command that always opens a blank document, and maintaining tabs when reopening at launch. The powerful word processor also ensures that autosaved Untitled files are cleared away after documents are saved explicitly, fixes bugs related to table of contents and indexing, and resolves crashes related to the Touch Bar. Note that Nisus Software also updated Nisus Writer Express to version 3.5.7 with most of the same changes. ($79 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 225 MB, release notes, 10.8.5+)

Read/post comments about Nisus Writer Pro 2.1.7.

RapidWeaver 7.3 -- Realmac Software has released RapidWeaver 7.3 with the addition of a site-wide search feature and added support for theme updates. The Web design and publishing software fixes a bug that caused future publishes to fail if an export or publish were canceled, correctly saves Header & Footer text in the sitemap plug-in, prevents a crash when the offsite page URL is left empty, avoids a hang caused by installing lots of themes, and fixes a bug that prevented the add-ons installer window from closing. ($99 new, free update from version 7, $59 upgrade, 87.7 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Read/post comments about RapidWeaver 7.3.

EagleFiler 1.7.4 -- C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.7.4, adding the capability to capture entire mailbox hierarchies from within Apple Mail. The document organization and archiving app also now works with newer AudioNote files that are packages, improves the speed of message display and indexing (particularly for large .eml files), fixes a bug that could cause the app to lose track of a file if the library was stored in Dropbox, works around a WebKit error when importing certain Web pages, and prevents several crashes. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 18.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

Read/post comments about EagleFiler 1.7.4.

iFinance 4.2 -- Synium Software has released the financial management app iFinance 4.2 with new features and other enhancements. In addition to supporting the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro, the update adds interactive 3D charts, the capability to copy and paste transactions and split transactions between accounts, support for importing and managing PDF format bank account statements, and new document icons. The release also improves the speed of CSV imports, improves reliability and speed of Wi-Fi sync, updates charts so they show the total sum of incomes or losses, and enables you to merge address book contacts directly with iFinance contacts.

Synium has discounted both iFinance for Mac and iFinance for iOS by 25 percent through 19 March 2017, with the Mac app priced at $29.99 (normally $39.99) and the iOS app priced at $6.99 (regularly $9.99). ($39.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 23.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about iFinance 4.2.

SpamSieve 2.9.28 -- Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released SpamSieve 2.9.28 to ensure compatibility with Apple Mail in macOS 10.12.4. The spam filtering utility continues to improve filtering accuracy, modernizes various bits of internal code, makes sure that the Save Diagnostic Report in the Help menu works with all supported versions of macOS, works around an issue that could cause a crash when creating a diagnostic report, fixes a bug where Apple Mail messages trained as good didn’t move to the inbox when running in Russian, and updates the Danish and German localizations. ($30 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.6 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

Read/post comments about SpamSieve 2.9.28.