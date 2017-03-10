Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.7.4 with enhanced cloud sync performance (via parallel operations working to copy and destroy multiple objects) and improved responsiveness of the Analyze Panel. The synchronization and backup app improves memory usage and sync document save performance, enhances recognition and mounting of re-located volumes, tunes memory management options to reduce memory consumption when syncing to Amazon S3, eliminates a memory leak in the push notification delivery procedure, and fixes a bug that generated erroneous errors when syncing files containing Resource Forks to Amazon S3 and Google Cloud. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 41.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
ChronoSync 4.7.4
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
If you use copy and paste, you’re taking advantage of an important shortcut. But did you realize that the Mac offers dozens of shortcuts that make tedious tasks quick, accurate, and repeatable? Author Joe Kissell reveals OS X’s many shortcuts and examines the utilities that go further, offering concrete examples and long lists of possibilities.
TextExpander: Your knowledge at your fingertips. From email to code,
gather your text "snippets" for reuse, each only a keystroke away.
Get consistency and accuracy everywhere you type! Share with your
team on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Windows (beta). <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
gather your text "snippets" for reuse, each only a keystroke away.
Get consistency and accuracy everywhere you type! Share with your
team on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Windows (beta). <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
Comments about ChronoSync 4.7.4
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.