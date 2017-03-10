Adobe has released the standalone Lightroom 6.8 and Lightroom CC 2015.9 (available as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan) with a number of bug fixes and added support for new cameras and lenses. The professional photo cataloging and editing applications fixes eratic cursor movements on Point Curves, resolves a problem with Lightroom unexpectedly exiting Full Screen mode on macOS 10.12 Sierra, improves the speed of exporting, fixes a problem with iPhone Capture Time shifting after import, and patches a memory leak introduced in the previous version. ($9.99 monthly subscription or $149 for the standalone app, free update, release notes, 10.8+ for Lightroom CC 2015.9 and 10.9+ for standalone Lightroom 6.9)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Lightroom CC 2015.9 and Lightroom 6.9
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about Lightroom CC 2015.9 and Lightroom 6.9
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.