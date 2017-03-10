Adobe has released the standalone Lightroom 6.8 and Lightroom CC 2015.9 (available as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan) with a number of bug fixes and added support for new cameras and lenses. The professional photo cataloging and editing applications fixes eratic cursor movements on Point Curves, resolves a problem with Lightroom unexpectedly exiting Full Screen mode on macOS 10.12 Sierra, improves the speed of exporting, fixes a problem with iPhone Capture Time shifting after import, and patches a memory leak introduced in the previous version. ($9.99 monthly subscription or $149 for the standalone app, free update, release notes, 10.8+ for Lightroom CC 2015.9 and 10.9+ for standalone Lightroom 6.9)
Lightroom CC 2015.9 and Lightroom 6.9
