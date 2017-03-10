 
Lightroom CC 2015.9 and Lightroom 6.9

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Adobe has released the standalone Lightroom 6.8 and Lightroom CC 2015.9 (available as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan) with a number of bug fixes and added support for new cameras and lenses. The professional photo cataloging and editing applications fixes eratic cursor movements on Point Curves, resolves a problem with Lightroom unexpectedly exiting Full Screen mode on macOS 10.12 Sierra, improves the speed of exporting, fixes a problem with iPhone Capture Time shifting after import, and patches a memory leak introduced in the previous version. ($9.99 monthly subscription or $149 for the standalone app, free update, release notes, 10.8+ for Lightroom CC 2015.9 and 10.9+ for standalone Lightroom 6.9)

 

Comments about Lightroom CC 2015.9 and Lightroom 6.9

A. Saba  2017-03-12 13:33
I have Lightroom 6.x. Todays 6.8 update would not e install and now I cannot open Lightroom. I get the ball of doom.
Reply
 