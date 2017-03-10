Noodlesoft has released Hazel 4.0.9 with a number of bug fixes for the file cleanup utility. The update avoids crashes that could occur while editing or saving a rule or when editing a rule using attributes that are no longer supported, ensures the Pattern editor window no longer appears in the lower left corner of screen, and resolves an issue with the pattern field not expanding when an item is dragged into it. ($32 new or $49 for five-member family pack, free update, 7.9 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Hazel 4.0.9
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
If you use copy and paste, you’re taking advantage of an important shortcut. But did you realize that the Mac offers dozens of shortcuts that make tedious tasks quick, accurate, and repeatable? Author Joe Kissell reveals OS X’s many shortcuts and examines the utilities that go further, offering concrete examples and long lists of possibilities.
Setapp: Explore a universe of apps for just $9.99 per month!
No ads, in-app purchases, or paid upgrades—just great Mac apps.
Try Be Focused, ChronoSync Express, Marked, TaskPaper, and more!
Expand your Mac’s capabilities today! <http://bit.ly/setapp-tb>
No ads, in-app purchases, or paid upgrades—just great Mac apps.
Try Be Focused, ChronoSync Express, Marked, TaskPaper, and more!
Expand your Mac’s capabilities today! <http://bit.ly/setapp-tb>
Comments about Hazel 4.0.9
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.