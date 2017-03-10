AgileBits has released 1Password 6.6.2, enabling 1Password Watchtower by default and clarifying the sync options shown during initial setup. The update also fixes a layout issue where the Trash would float halfway up the sidebar, resolves a bug that would prevent the Watchtower database from updating automatically, and avoids a crash when adding a 1Password.com account by signing in using a Web browser. AgileBits also ensures that those who purchased 1Password via the Volume Purchase Program on the Mac App Store won’t be put into read-only mode.

As of version 6.6, the Mac App Store edition of 1Password is now free to download, and works for 30 days in trial mode. After that, you’ll be prompted to subscribe to 1Password (see this AgilleBits blog post for more details). ($64.99 new from AgileBits or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 47.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)