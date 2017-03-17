 
Google Home Caught Sneaking Ads into Responses

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

File this one under the “That’s just wrong” category. Google Home, the search giant’s smart speaker, has been caught slipping ads for the new “Beauty and the Beast” movie into its virtual assistant responses. On Twitter, user Bryson Meunier posted a video showing Google Home promoting the movie when he asked what his day was going to be like. Google insists that it wasn’t an ad, but a way to call out “timely content.” It seems as though the ads have stopped running — we strongly hope the backlash has quelled similar future experimentation on Google’s part. Smart speakers and virtual assistants are stupid enough as it stands; they won’t succeed if they’re both clueless and venal.favicon follow link

 

wieland hartwig  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2017-03-18 02:55
To be included in an upcoming "Compendium of Alternative Facts".
