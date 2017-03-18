Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.7.5, fixing a number of bugs and lengthening certain timeouts associated with local agent connections. The synchronization and backup app prevents ChronoSync Scheduler from being spammed with quit notices from ChronoSync if the app quit during a scheduled sync, resolves a hang in ChronoSync Scheduler if it received too many termination notifications in a short period of time, fixes a bug related to a Cloud Service Connection disconnection that could cause a deadlock, and rectifies a problem with enabling Resolve Aliases. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 41.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)
ChronoSync 4.7.5
