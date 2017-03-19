Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.3.4, adding support for Google’s new login requirements and improving performance for very large calendars. The popular calendar app now enables you to create events that repeat every month on the 1st through 20th weekday (for iCloud, Google, and other CalDAV accounts). It also lets you ignore all pending invitations by pressing Option while right-clicking on an invitation. The update improves launch time with large numbers of birthdays from Contacts, fixes a bug that caused some recurring events to repeat incorrectly, avoids a crash when replying to Facebook events, and resolves an issue with the app not launching on OS X El Capitan 10.11 through 10.11.4. For a limited time, Flexibits is celebrating Fantastical’s birthday by putting the app on sale for $39.99. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 14.0 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Fantastical 2.3.4
Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
Comments about Fantastical 2.3.4
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.