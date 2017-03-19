Smile has issued version 8.3.3 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, which resolves a couple of crashes — one occurring when single byte fonts are treated as double byte fonts, and another related to the font panel. The PDF editing apps also create a new scribble when you scribble over an existing scribble, and update the provisioning profile so that it won’t expire for 18 years. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 70.4/71 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 8.3.3
Comments about PDFpen and PDFpenPro 8.3.3
