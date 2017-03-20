TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 20 March 2017

Microsoft Office 2016 15.32 -- Microsoft has issued version 15.32 of its Office 2016 application suite, adding the support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro that was missing from Outlook in the previous update (see “Microsoft Office 2016 15.31,” 16 February 2017). The update also brings a Translator add-in to Outlook that enables you to translate email from 60 languages without leaving the app — see this Office support document for more information. The release also patches some security vulnerabilities for Excel, including memory corruption issues that could allow remote attackers to obtain sensitive information or cause a denial of service. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)

Fantastical 2.3.4 -- Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.3.4, adding support for Google’s new login requirements and improving performance for very large calendars. The popular calendar app now enables you to create events that repeat every month on the 1st through 20th weekday (for iCloud, Google, and other CalDAV accounts). It also lets you ignore all pending invitations by pressing Option while right-clicking on an invitation. The update improves launch time with large numbers of birthdays from Contacts, fixes a bug that caused some recurring events to repeat incorrectly, avoids a crash when replying to Facebook events, and resolves an issue with the app not launching on OS X El Capitan 10.11 through 10.11.4. For a limited time, Flexibits is celebrating Fantastical’s birthday by putting the app on sale for $39.99. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 14.0 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 8.3.3 -- Smile has issued version 8.3.3 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro to resolve a couple of crashes — one occurring when single-byte fonts were treated as double-byte fonts and another related to the font panel. The PDF editing apps also create a new scribble when you scribble over an existing scribble, and update the provisioning profile so that it won’t expire for 18 years. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 70.4/71 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

ChronoSync 4.7.5 -- Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.7.5, fixing bugs and lengthening timeouts associated with local agent connections. The synchronization and backup app prevents ChronoSync Scheduler from being inundated with quit notices from ChronoSync if the app quit during a scheduled sync, resolves a hang in ChronoSync Scheduler if it received too many termination notifications in a short period, fixes a bug related to a Cloud Service Connection disconnection that could cause a deadlock, and rectifies a problem with enabling Resolve Aliases. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 41.2 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

ClamXav 2.12.1 -- Canimaan Software has issued ClamXav 2.12.1 with improved handling for errors in regular expression syntax, the global (override) preferences file, and malware that needs a restart to be removed. The virus scanner also adds a new notification system for receiving updates from Canimaan Software, improves the capability to delete some stubborn files, adds a new expert preference to prevent users from stopping watching in Sentry, enhances handling of Gmail mailboxes in Apple Mail, and improves handling of virus definition updates when an Internet connection is unavailable. ($29.95 new, free update, 19.1 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

