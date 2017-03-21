Apple Introduces (PRODUCT)RED iPhones, Doubles iPhone SE Storage

Apple has announced some minor updates to the iPhone line: a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Special Edition and increased storage tiers for the smaller iPhone SE model. The company has also introduced some new colors for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

Apple has long partnered with the (RED) charity to benefit the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria by offering products in the licensed (PRODUCT)RED color. Apple has now announced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition, which are the same as the existing iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models, but in a red aluminum finish. The (PRODUCT)RED iPhones will become available for ordering on 24 March 2017. While they’re the same price as equivalent existing iPhone models, they’re available only with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage; there is no 32 GB storage tier.





Kudos to Apple for supporting (RED), but we can’t help but think there would have been more impact if these models were available at the iPhone 7’s September 2016 launch, instead of six months later.

If you already own an iPhone 7, but like the red color, you can buy a (PRODUCT)RED leather case for it from Apple.

Apple also quietly doubled the storage tiers for the 4-inch iPhone SE, so you can now get a 32 GB model for $399 or a 128 GB model for $499.

Finally, Apple also introduced new iPhone case colors. The silicone case is now available in Azure, Camelia, and Pebble, while the leather case is now available in Berry, Pebble, and Taupe.

Apple added to the Apple Watch band options too. The popular Apple Watch sport band is also now available in the Azure, Camelia, and Pebble colors. Plus, there’s also now a new Black/Volt Nike sport band, a orange woven nylon band, a saddle brown classic buckle band, and a new Hermès Fauve Barenia leather band.

If you find these announcements underwhelming, it’s likely that Apple is merely clearing the decks for more significant announcements in the near future. In particular, the flagship iPad Pro line is due for a refresh, as are many Mac models.