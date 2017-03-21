The United States and United Kingdom have banned nearly all electronics larger than a phone from flights originating from several African and Middle Eastern countries. The ban will include laptops, tablets, electronic book readers, and cameras. A U.S. Department of Homeland Security official told the BBC that the ban was based on “evaluated intelligence,” likely related to reports that Al Qaeda in the Arabian Penninsula is trying to build bombs with little or no metal content to target commercial aircraft. follow link
Large Electronics Banned on Some International Flights to the U.S. and UK
Aviation industry confirms it won't help, and in fact makes flights more dangerous https://avherald.com/h?article=4a67fce7&opt=1024
The Washington Post suggests this is more about putting foreign carriers
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/03/21/trump-wont-allow-you-to-use-ipads-or-laptops-on-certain-airlines-heres-the-underlying-story/
I think the above should be rephrased to make it clear that the devices are banned as carry-ons, they're still permitted in checked baggage.