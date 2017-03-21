Apple has issued iTunes 12.6 in conjunction with the release of new iPads ("Apple Replaces iPad Air 2 with New 9.7-inch iPad," 21 March 2017) and iPhones (see “Apple Introduces (PRODUCT)RED iPhones, Doubles iPhone SE Storage,” 21 March 2017) with a feature that’s long been requested — the capability to watch iTunes movie rentals on any of your Apple devices (i.e., Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV). However, there is a delayed gratification caveat to this new feature in that it requires iOS 10.3 or tvOS 10.2 — neither of which has been released yet.

Dubbed “rent once, watch anywhere,” the feature enables you to start watching a movie on your Apple TV at home and then finish it on your next morning’s commute by streaming it on your iPhone (once all systems are updated). Previously, you could transfer rentals made on your Mac to an iOS device by performing a sync, and you couldn’t access rentals made on an Apple TV on other devices. (Free, 269 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)