Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 10.4 with added support for 32-bit per channel images (HDR), improved manual downloads, and new batch processes (Rename and Multiply Alpha Channel by Factor). The venerable graphic conversion and editing utility also adds an option to automatically add parent keywords in the Browser Keywords palette, adds the capability to import and export the EBM image format, resolves a possible crash with the Insert Text batch process, and updates Czech, French, Danish, Japanese, and Swedish localizations. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 125 MB, release notes, 10.8+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
GraphicConverter 10.4
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
Get the most out of Apple’s Photos app in macOS Sierra and iOS 10, and even on an Apple TV! Written by Jason Snell of Six Colors, this book helps you understand Photos’ new machine-learning features like Categories and Memories, and it teaches you how to import old libraries, set up iCloud Photo Library, organize and edit photos, share photos online, create cards and calendars, and more.
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about GraphicConverter 10.4
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.