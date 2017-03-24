St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.4 to fix a number of issues that should improve reliability for the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility. Default Folder X now copies tags from to its own tag field below the Save dialog, includes commands to remove or edit the current default folder in the Favorites menu, and updates the icons in Default Folder X’s menubar menu. The release also fixes a memory leak caused by opening a file dialog and then quickly closing it, corrects an issue that caused the app to stop functioning when selecting a new original for a Finder alias, and works around a Spotlight bug that could cause a crash. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
If you use copy and paste, you're taking advantage of an important shortcut. But did you realize that the Mac offers dozens of shortcuts that make tedious tasks quick, accurate, and repeatable? Author Joe Kissell reveals OS X's many shortcuts and examines the utilities that go further, offering concrete examples and long lists of possibilities.
