Ergonis Software has issued PopChar X 7.7, the final scheduled maintenance release for PopChar 7 before Ergonis releases version 8 later this year. The character discovery utility adjusts metrics for eight new fonts (particularly Google’s Noto fonts), extends diagnostic information for e-mail support, resolves a potential crash related to the construction of the layout menu, fixes a problem with an incorrect display of certain combining marks (such as vowel signs), improves the removal of relics from previous updates, and reduces network traffic when checking for updates. (€29.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.6 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
PopChar X 7.7
Comments about PopChar X 7.7
