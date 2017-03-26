C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.7.5, ensuring the New Browser Window command makes a new window for better consistency with the Finder. Additionally, the document organization and archiving app changes the behavior of the Command-Up Arrow and Command-Down Arrow keyboard shortcuts so that they no longer change the selection in the records list when their corresponding menu commands (Enclosing Record and Contents of Record) are disabled. The update also no longer tries to import metadata files for Dropbox’s Selective Sync feature, partially works around a bug in macOS 10.12 Sierra that could prevent text from being properly indexed (though you will need to rebuild indexes to see a change for existing records), improves error reporting when moving files, and makes some updates to documentation and the Help menu. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 18.0 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
