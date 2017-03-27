ExtraBITS for 27 March 2017

In ExtraBITS this week, Apple has announced (but not released) Clips, a new social photo and video app, and the U.S. and UK have both banned large carry-on electronics from flights originating from several African and Middle Eastern countries.

Apple to Release Clips, a Free Social Photo and Video App -- Apple has announced that it will soon release Clips, a new social-focused photography and video app. The free Clips app will take square photos and videos that are ideal for most social networks, and it will offer fun features like titles, filters, and overlays. Apple gave Lauren Goode of the Verge early access, and she has written a full review. It’s unclear why Apple is making Clips separate from the Camera app — perhaps the company plans to field test new features in Clips before migrating the most popular to Camera? Or perhaps it’s meant as a precursor to an augmented reality app? Or maybe it’s just the latest incarnation of Photo Booth? We hope more becomes clear when Clips ships in April 2017.

Large Electronics Banned on Some International Flights to the U.S. and UK -- The United States and United Kingdom have banned nearly all electronics larger than a phone from flights originating from several African and Middle Eastern countries. The ban will include carry-on laptops, tablets, electronic book readers, and cameras, but those devices will still be allowed in checked baggage. A U.S. Department of Homeland Security official told the BBC that the ban was based on “evaluated intelligence,” likely related to reports that Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is trying to build bombs with little or no metal content to target commercial aircraft.

