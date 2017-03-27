Apple has released Safari 10.1 for OS X 10.10.5 Yosemite and 10.11.6 El Capitan (macOS 10.12.4 Sierra also includes it; see “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.4, watchOS 3.2, and tvOS 10.2,” 27 March 2017). The update adds the capability to drag the Show Downloads list into a standalone window, brings Paste and Go to the Safari Smart Search field’s contextual menu, and resolves an issue that caused background tabs to suddenly appear in the foreground. It also deals with a number of security vulnerabilities, including multiple memory corruption and validation issues related to WebKit, a spoofing and denial-of-service issue that existed in the handling of HTTP authentication, and address bar spoofing. Safari 10.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.10+)
