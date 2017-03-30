Save 50 Percent on All Books in Take Control’s Spring Sale

This week seemed like a good time for a big Take Control sale, but we couldn’t find a good hook for it. Sure, March 31st is World Backup Day, and Joe Kissell’s excellent “Backing Up Your Mac: A Joe On Tech Guide” is the latest incarnation of “Take Control of Backing Up Your Mac,” which was one of our most popular books of all time. But I certainly hope we don’t have to evangelize backup to TidBITS readers anymore.

So no hooks, just a straightforward 50%-off sale on all Take Control books through 9 April 2017.

A few titles deserve special mention:

The whole “Turkish hacker gang” thing seems to be just a bunch of hot air, but data breaches happen almost weekly now. You have little to worry about if you generate and manage strong passwords in 1Password, and Joe’s “Take Control of 1Password” will help you with that. To ensure you have nothing to worry about on key accounts, turn on two-factor authentication, which his “Take Control of Your Passwords” explains. Stay safe out there.

Apple totally can’t stop toying with iTunes, but Kirk McElhearn’s “Take Control of iTunes 12: The FAQ” was completely up to date until last week’s release of iTunes 12.6. Luckily, the only noteworthy changes are iTunes rentals being available on all your Apple devices, playlists opening in their own windows, and a redesign of the MiniPlayer.

Apple’s updates to macOS 10.12.4 and iOS 10.3 this week were relatively small in the scheme of things, so Scholle McFarland’s “Sierra: A Take Control Crash Course” and “iOS 10: A Take Control Crash Course” by Josh Centers remain our go-to references for macOS and iOS questions. Because they’re in our Crash Course series, they provide the information you need in shorter, magazine-like chunks so you can dip in and find answers quickly.

You can’t get any more core than macOS’s Unix foundations, and even while Apple tries to “protect” us from scary things like the Library folder, if you study Joe’s “Take Control of the Mac Command Line with Terminal,” you’ll get super powers. We can promise X-ray vision into the Mac’s file system, navigating nested directories and managing related files with a single command, and mind control over remote computers. (By the way, did you know that Apple changed the modifier key you have to hold to open the Library folder from the Finder’s Go menu? It used to be Option, but as of one of the Sierra updates, it’s now Shift. Go figure.)

Of course, those titles barely scratch the surface of our full collection, so check out everything else we have available for 50 percent off, including Joe’s just-updated “Take Control of Your Paperless Office” and his new “Take Control of Your Digital Legacy.”

Remember, all our books are DRM-free and available in PDF, EPUB, and Mobipocket (Kindle) formats, so you can read wherever, whenever, and on whatever device you like. Plus, we don’t expect you to read everything cover to cover. Instead, use each book’s Table of Contents and Quick Start section to jump instantly to the topics that explain what you want to know.

Thanks for your support of our hard-working authors, and if you can help spread the word, we’d appreciate it!