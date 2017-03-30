Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 11.6.5, adding two new buttons to the Menus & Shortcuts preferences pane — Simple Menus and Full Menus (which toggle between hiding and displaying the “advanced” menu commands). The venerable text editor fixes a bug that prevented BBEdit-specific menu commands from being properly converted when upgrading from a TextWrangler setup, resolves a problem with Grep case transformations during replacement that failed to work correctly for non-ASCII characters, fixes a problem with installing BBEdit’s privileged helper tool on some systems, and patches a small memory leak. ($49.99, free update, 14.0 MB, release notes, 10.9.5+)
