 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Watchlist | 31 Mar 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

macOS Server 5.3

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Apple has released macOS Server 5.3 with added support for new Configuration Profile payload changes and commands introduced in iOS 10.3 (see “iOS 10.3 Adds New File System, Find My AirPods, and More,” 27 March 2017). You’ll be able to configure restrictions for Dictation, limit modification of AirPlay and View Screen permission settings, restrict Wi-Fi network connections to only managed networks, and initiate a restart or shut down, and play the Lost Mode sound on a device.

For macOS 10.12.4 Sierra (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.4, watchOS 3.2, and tvOS 10.2,” 27 March 2017), macOS Server enables you to restrict access to iCloud Drive, iCloud Desktop and Documents, iCloud Keychain, and the capability to allow Touch ID to unlock a supported Mac. The release also enhances control over caching server size, adds support for setting a device name at enrollment time, brings a new Classroom configuration option that allows modification of AirPlay and View Screen permissions on student devices, and enables the capability to disable AirPlay and pairing with the Remote app on tvOS 10.2. ($19.99 new, free update, 198 MB, release notes and security content, 10.12.4+)

Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:

Take Control of OS X Server
Running a network server isn’t for the faint of heart, but with guidance from Charles Edge, you’ll learn how to choose server hardware and install Apple’s OS X Server. Charles also describes setting up directory services, file sharing, contact and calendar sharing, mobile device management, a Web site and a wiki, software updates, and network backups, capping it off with server maintenance advice.

 

Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
 

Comments about macOS Server 5.3

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 