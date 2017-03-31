Apple has released macOS Server 5.3 with added support for new Configuration Profile payload changes and commands introduced in iOS 10.3 (see “iOS 10.3 Adds New File System, Find My AirPods, and More,” 27 March 2017). You’ll be able to configure restrictions for Dictation, limit modification of AirPlay and View Screen permission settings, restrict Wi-Fi network connections to only managed networks, and initiate a restart or shut down, and play the Lost Mode sound on a device.

For macOS 10.12.4 Sierra (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.4, watchOS 3.2, and tvOS 10.2,” 27 March 2017), macOS Server enables you to restrict access to iCloud Drive, iCloud Desktop and Documents, iCloud Keychain, and the capability to allow Touch ID to unlock a supported Mac. The release also enhances control over caching server size, adds support for setting a device name at enrollment time, brings a new Classroom configuration option that allows modification of AirPlay and View Screen permissions on student devices, and enables the capability to disable AirPlay and pairing with the Remote app on tvOS 10.2. ($19.99 new, free update, 198 MB, release notes and security content, 10.12.4+)