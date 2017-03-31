Apple has released Configurator 1.7, the essential tool for schools and businesses to manage and deploy software to multiple iOS and tvOS devices. The update brings a unified Prepare workflow for iOS and tvOS, enables installation of PDF, ePub, and iBooks Author books into iBooks, adds the capability to restart or shut down iOS devices, can restrict joining Wi-Fi networks, and adds support for the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro. The release also adds new profile payloads and restrictions for tvOS, including Conference Room Display, Single App Mode, Restrict Remote App Pairing, and Restrict Incoming AirPlay. Apple Configurator 2.4 now requires macOS 10.12.2 Sierra and works with iOS 7 and later (though some features requires iOS 10.3 or tvOS 10.2). (Free, 64.2 MB, release notes, 10.12.2+)
