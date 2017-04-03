ExtraBITS for 3 April 2017

We have only one ExtraBIT for you this week: those who use Rogue Amoeba’s Airfoil utility with an Apple TV shouldn’t upgrade to tvOS 10.2 for now.

Airfoil Users Should Avoid tvOS 10.2 -- Rogue Amoeba has announced that its Airfoil utility, which lets you broadcast audio from any app via AirPlay, does not work when sending audio to an Apple TV running tvOS 10.2. The company is advising customers to avoid tvOS 10.2 until it can figure out a workaround. If you haven’t yet installed the update, you can disable the automatic update process on your Apple TV by going to Settings > System > Software Updates and turning off Automatically Update.

