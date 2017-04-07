OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.0.1

The Omni Group has issued OmniOutliner 5, a major new release for the outlining and information organization app that introduces a new scheme for splitting the two editions (which also brings down the price for both). Previously available in standard and Pro editions, OmniOutliner 5 retains the Pro monicker (with all of its features from version 4) while streamlining the standard title into the new OmniOutliner Essentials (learn more details from this Omni Group blog post).

The slimmed down, minimalistic OmniOutliner Essentials eliminates sidebars and panels so you can focus more on your content (and there’s a Distraction-Free mode that hides the toolbar when switching into full screen mode). It comes bundled with a set of clean, modern themes, displays document stats (such as word and character count), improves HTML export formats, and adds support for the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro. Additionally, documents created in the Pro edition are fully viewable in Essentials (with an option to import a copy that removes all Pro content).

OmniOutliner Pro 5 includes all the features from the Essentials edition, while adding saved filters based on different criteria (column values, status, note content, etc.), password-encrypted documents (using AES-256 encryption), customizable keyboard shortcuts, and support for exporting to Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint. Both editions (as well as version 2.10 of OmniOutliner for iOS) receive a new file format (.ooutline) that is more compatible with third-party cloud sync platforms

OmniOutliner Essentials is now priced at $9.99 (lowered from $49.99 for the previous standard edition), and you can upgrade from any previous edition of OmniOutliner for just $4.99. The Pro edition also receives a price break — coming down to $59.99 from the previous $99.99 (with an upgrade from a previous version costing $29.99). OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, 26.6 MB, release notes, 10.11+)