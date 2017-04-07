 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Watchlist | 07 Apr 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.0.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

The Omni Group has issued OmniOutliner 5, a major new release for the outlining and information organization app that introduces a new scheme for splitting the two editions (which also brings down the price for both). Previously available in standard and Pro editions, OmniOutliner 5 retains the Pro monicker (with all of its features from version 4) while streamlining the standard title into the new OmniOutliner Essentials (learn more details from this Omni Group blog post).

The slimmed down, minimalistic OmniOutliner Essentials eliminates sidebars and panels so you can focus more on your content (and there’s a Distraction-Free mode that hides the toolbar when switching into full screen mode). It comes bundled with a set of clean, modern themes, displays document stats (such as word and character count), improves HTML export formats, and adds support for the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro. Additionally, documents created in the Pro edition are fully viewable in Essentials (with an option to import a copy that removes all Pro content).

OmniOutliner Pro 5 includes all the features from the Essentials edition, while adding saved filters based on different criteria (column values, status, note content, etc.), password-encrypted documents (using AES-256 encryption), customizable keyboard shortcuts, and support for exporting to Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint. Both editions (as well as version 2.10 of OmniOutliner for iOS) receive a new file format (.ooutline) that is more compatible with third-party cloud sync platforms

OmniOutliner Essentials is now priced at $9.99 (lowered from $49.99 for the previous standard edition), and you can upgrade from any previous edition of OmniOutliner for just $4.99. The Pro edition also receives a price break — coming down to $59.99 from the previous $99.99 (with an upgrade from a previous version costing $29.99). OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, 26.6 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

 

Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
 

Comments about OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.0.1

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 