Networking | 10 Apr 2017 | Listen  | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

DealBITS Drawing: Win a Copy of Letter Opener for macOS Mail

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

winmail.dat. Does reading those words give you the beginnings of heartburn? Those who regularly trade email with Windows users are all too familiar with winmail.dat files, which are email attachments that can contain essential aspects of the email communication. Email generated by Outlook for Windows can create winmail.dat attachments for a variety of reasons. It may just be to include the RTF version of the message you can see as plain text. But winmail.dat might also contain an important attachment, such as an image, a calendar invitation, an address book contact, or nested messages.

To decode winmail.dat files, you need special software, and the easiest approach is with Creative in Austria’s Letter Opener for macOS Mail. Once installed, Mail in macOS automatically decodes winmail.dat files and displays their contents natively within Mail. It’s as easy as that.

Image

Put simply, you know if you need Letter Opener by the constant presence of winmail.dat files in your email. If you do, enter at the DealBITS page before midnight on 16 April 2017 for a chance to win one of five copies of Letter Opener for macOS Mail, regularly priced at $39.99. All information gathered is covered by our comprehensive privacy policy.

 

Comments about DealBITS Drawing: Win a Copy of Letter Opener for macOS Mail

Dean Suhr  2017-04-10 20:20
I don't see many winmail.dat files any more, but I still have TNEF's Enough (free) hanging around to deal with those pesky files.

http://www.joshjacob.com/mac-development/tnef.php
Reply
 