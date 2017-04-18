DealBITS Discount: Save 30% on Letter Opener for macOS Mail

Congratulations to Edward Minot at edminot.com, Joyce Mastboom at csuohio.edu, Michael Riccio at webdeck.com, Zachary Braff at gmail.com, and Tonya Dale at gmail.com, whose entries were chosen randomly in the last DealBITS drawing and who each received a copy of Creative in Austria’s winmail.dat decoding utility Letter Opener for macOS Mail.

Don’t fret if you didn’t win but would like something to decode winmail.dat files automatically, since Creative in Austria is offering a 30 percent discount off Letter Opener for macOS Mail through 30 April 2017, dropping the price from $39.99 to $27.99. To take advantage of this exclusive discount for TidBITS readers, use coupon code TIDBITS when ordering.

Thanks to the 196 people who entered this DealBITS drawing, and good luck in future drawings!