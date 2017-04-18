 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Inside TidBITS | 18 Apr 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (2)

DealBITS Discount: Save 30% on Letter Opener for macOS Mail

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

Congratulations to Edward Minot at edminot.com, Joyce Mastboom at csuohio.edu, Michael Riccio at webdeck.com, Zachary Braff at gmail.com, and Tonya Dale at gmail.com, whose entries were chosen randomly in the last DealBITS drawing and who each received a copy of Creative in Austria’s winmail.dat decoding utility Letter Opener for macOS Mail.

Don’t fret if you didn’t win but would like something to decode winmail.dat files automatically, since Creative in Austria is offering a 30 percent discount off Letter Opener for macOS Mail through 30 April 2017, dropping the price from $39.99 to $27.99. To take advantage of this exclusive discount for TidBITS readers, use coupon code TIDBITS when ordering.

Thanks to the 196 people who entered this DealBITS drawing, and good luck in future drawings!

 

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9 add 100+ enhancements to improve your PDF
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
 

Comments about DealBITS Discount: Save 30% on Letter Opener for macOS Mail

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Derrick Yamaura  2017-04-18 17:04
Zach Braff... the actor? Interesting, if so! :)
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2017-04-18 17:28
My lips are sealed, either way. :-)
Reply
 